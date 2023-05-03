Shaukat Khanum medical board advises Imran Khan 'complete rest'

In this picture taken on on November 4, 2022, Imran Khan addresses the media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him. — AFP

Sources say PTI has been warned if he does not rest then his leg may swell.

He may require another operation if his condition doesn't improve.

PTI chief was hit on his leg last November in Wazirabad, Punjab.

LAHORE: A medical board of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan “complete rest”, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Officials, who spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity, warned that if the PTI chief does not rest then his leg, hit by bullets in Wazirabad during the long march last year, may "swell".

“Swelling is a sign of threat and he may require another surgery in such a scenario,” said the sources within the medical board. It also advised the PTI chief from avoiding moving unnecessarily and not to put pressure on his affected leg.

On November 3 of last year, Khan was injured in a gun assault in Wazirabad when the PTI chief, standing atop his container with other PTI leaders, was leading the anti-government long march toward Islamabad. He received gunshot injuries to his leg.



A day after the attack, on November 4, Khan issued a video statement from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, in which he said: “These injuries are caused by four bullets that hit me.” But a few days later, on November 7, Khan told CNN that the doctors “took out three bullets.”

The PTI chief has been embroiled in over a hundred cases since he was ousted from power last April via a no-confidence motion.

After sustaining injuries, the PTI chief sought relief on medical grounds and skipped a number of court appearances.



'My hospital, my choice and convenience advice'

Reacting to the development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took a jibe at the former premier, alleging that a fake report was secured from Shaukat Khanum Hospital to avoid court appearances.

"The advice of 10-day rest is actually an advice to avoid cases, the election petition was also to avoid lawsuits, the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also dissolved to avoid lawsuits. After the bucket, box, dust bin, Shaukat Khanum's false report has been presented,” said the interior minister.

Sanaullah said that as soon as the court ordered Khan to appear before the police, the report was presented as a “medical excuse”.

“Imran Niazi has to answer in Toshakhana, Tyrian ……and other theft cases,” said the minister. When the “garbage can” did not work, then the excuse of “complete rest” is being used to avoid court appearances and not give answers.