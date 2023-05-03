 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reason behind Prince Harry's late decision on coronation explained

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Reason behind Prince Harrys late decision on coronation explained

Prince Harry's late decision to come to the coronation was because he and Meghan Markle were "preoccupied" with where they would be seated, said royal biographer Angela Levin on Wednesday.

She said Meghan decided to skip the coronation because the "seat wasn't good enough" for the Duchess of Sussex.

The author also dispelled the notion that Meghan skipped the coronation due to the birthday of her son Archie.

Archie's birthday coincides with the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Charles became the king after the death of her mother Queen Elizabeth in September last year.


More From Royals:

Prince Harry is a ‘man with too much time on his hands’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘man with too much time on his hands’
King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’

Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’
Palace shares history of coronations at Westminster Abbey

Palace shares history of coronations at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry should’ve ‘gotten over’ a mother’s loss: ‘Two decades is enough’

Prince Harry should’ve ‘gotten over’ a mother’s loss: ‘Two decades is enough’
Princess Anne's remarks likely to spark anger

Princess Anne's remarks likely to spark anger

Prince Harry quite ‘passive aggressive’: ‘It’s not tasteful’

Prince Harry quite ‘passive aggressive’: ‘It’s not tasteful’
Prince Harry has talked to King Charles 'several times' despite feud video

Prince Harry has talked to King Charles 'several times' despite feud

Prince Harry considered ‘not above the law’ as US visa status comes in question

Prince Harry considered ‘not above the law’ as US visa status comes in question
‘Banal’ Prince Harry ‘drones on and on about dramas’ video

‘Banal’ Prince Harry ‘drones on and on about dramas’
Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation video

Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation
Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’ video

Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’