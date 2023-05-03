Woman wins over Rs190m lottery prize using numbers from 'unusual source'

Representational Image. — AFP

In a surprising incident, an Australian woman won a lottery prize worth over $670,000 (PKR 190.199m) lottery prize after dreaming of the winning numbers.



The woman — a resident of Altona — said that she bought her ticket for the April 12 Monday & Wednesday Lotto drawing on The Lott's website while away from home and only discovered she had won $670,566.65 when she checked the balance of her online account several days later.

The lucky woman said her numbers came from an unusual source, United Press International (UPI) reported.

"I always play these numbers. They were in a dream I had. I remembered the numbers from my dream and put them all on a Lotto ticket," she said.

"We're still deciding how best to use the prize, but it will make things a whole lot easier," the woman added.