 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
AFP

Ukraine’s Zelensky rejects allegations of attack on Putin

By
AFP

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, 2023. — AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference of the Nordic-Ukrainian Summit at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, 2023. — AFP

HELSINKI: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denied Moscow’s claim that his country attempted to assassinate Russian leader Vladimir Putin after Russia said two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

"We didn't attack Putin [...] We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities," Zelensky told reporters at a press conference with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

"We don’t attack Putin or Moscow. We don’t have enough weapons for this," he added.

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones targeting Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian "terrorist" assassination attempt.

"The devices were put out of action," a Kremlin statement said.

Moscow said Putin was not hurt and there were no casualties.

Asked about why Moscow would accuse Kyiv, Zelensky replied, "Russia has no victories."

"He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society and he can no longer send his military to die for nothing," he said.

The Ukrainian leader on Wednesday participated in a summit in Helsinki gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations.

Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine aims to become a member of NATO, while the Nordic NATO members issued a statement declaring they would "continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership."

"Ukraine is already a de facto member of NATO and we are actually cooperating for the sake of common defence," Zelensky said.

More From World:

Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy video

Iran seizes another US oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy
Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching attack on Kremlin 'in a bid to kill Putin'
Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead

Belgrade school shooting leaves 8 children, guard dead
Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials

Texas shooter arrested after manhunt: officials
Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education

Taliban reject lifting ban on women’s work and education
Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche

Five searching for 'Himalayan Viagra' missing in Nepal avalanche
George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter

George Floyd death: Final officer convicted for manslaughter
Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'

Woman murders her toddler, eats 'part of his body'
Woman's wedding dress 'held hostage' over unsettled debts

Woman's wedding dress 'held hostage' over unsettled debts

Seven bodies found during search for two missing teens in US

Seven bodies found during search for two missing teens in US
Nearly 300 apprehended as Europol raids dark web market

Nearly 300 apprehended as Europol raids dark web market
Tragedy strikes as US citizen dies climbing Mount Everest

Tragedy strikes as US citizen dies climbing Mount Everest