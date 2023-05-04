 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Jamie Foxx's family asks for prayers after actor's 'serious medical complication'

Jamie Foxx, who has been in hospital since April 11 after a "serious medical complication", needs prayers, according to the actor's family.

The 55-year-old actor's family have asked for prayers as he is still in hospital three weeks after a medical emergency.

He was taken to hospital while filming his upcoming Netflix movie "Back in Action".

Charles Alston, Jamie's close friend, has also requested fans to ask for prayers for the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Alston asked everyone to keep Jamie in their thoughts and prayers, saying: "We need you back Bro. As I always state a true champion isn't the one that wins, it's the one that meets & overcomes adversity!! You're test becomes your testimony!!"

He continued: "We all can't wait to receive you back home to celebrate, laugh with and applaud you!!"

"Jamie suffered a serious medical episode and needed immediate attention. It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived — he is very lucky to be alive!"

