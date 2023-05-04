 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media?

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle expected to make her career as a talk show host similar to that of Oprah Winfrey and might even try her hand at acting.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royale expert Christopher Andersen said that the Duchess of Sussex may launch a successful talk show after her ongoing rift with Royal family ends.

"If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I'll be surprised," the author of The King said of the Suits alum, who recently signed for representation with WME.

"She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah's in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works. She still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner.

Andersen continued, "Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes' ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show.”

"Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants,” he continued. “Millions of girls dream of becoming a princess, but she made it happen — and against all odds to boot! Becoming the next Oprah — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all."

He went on to suggest that the former actor may resume acting, citing an example from history. "Will she ever return to acting? Why not?" he said.

"I think it's interesting that Princess Grace of Monaco, who achieved stardom as Grace Kelly, was planning a return to acting just before she died in a car crash in 1982.

“And of course, Oprah still acts occasionally. I'm sure the dream of winning an Oscar - either in front of the camera or behind it - has never been that far from Meghan's mind."

More From Royals:

Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’ video

Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’
Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation video

Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation
Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’ video

Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’
Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show? video

Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?
Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry video

Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry
Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation video

Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation
King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report video

King Charles, Queen Camilla having arguments over coronation budget: Report
Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report video

Meghan Markle ‘dominating’ King Charles: report
King Charles to be ‘crowned’ two days before Coronation ceremony video

King Charles to be ‘crowned’ two days before Coronation ceremony

King Charles made 'world's hottest gran' heart 'stop' with his charms video

King Charles made 'world's hottest gran' heart 'stop' with his charms
Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation

Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock