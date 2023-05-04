Woman wears fake ring after getting tired of men approaching on nights out

A model poses with a pink diamond due to put up for auction at Sotheby's auction house in London, Britain August 31, 2022. — Reuters

A woman, who was tired of men approaching her while on a girls' night out, came up with the idea to wear an engagement ring to ward them off, The Mirror reported.

Influencer Mikaela Testa along with her friends recently went to Indonesia where they decided to wear an engagement ring to not let men spoil their night out.



Mikaela, in a video on TikTok, said: "Me and my friend get so harassed by men whenever we go out to a bar, a nightclub, anything, so we bought fake engagement rings."



She added, "And because men respect other men way more if you're engaged to another man, they're just going to leave you alone without any drama."



The video shared by the influencer shows her enjoying the evening with her friends with their fake engagement rings sparkling away.

Her followers said that this shouldn't happen ideally as men should respect women's wishes whether they're engaged or not.

They understood the logic behind the fake engagement ring trick and also said that they would try this by themselves on their night out.

"That's actually such a good idea, I'm getting a ring right now," wrote a user under her video.

A second individual wrote: "Ms girl, link where you got the engagement rings from - it's a great idea!!"