'Mission Impastable': Who dumped tons of cooked pasta in New Jersey?

A pound of cooked pasta can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/@barstoolsports

In a surprising event, hundreds of pounds of cooked pasta were found near the river basin in Old Bridge New Jersey. Earlier it was a mystery about where it came from. But not anymore.



The pasta was found by a candidate for council city. A nearby resident Keith Rost said that "there was likely about 200 pounds of alphabet noodles and spaghetti just left there, with no explanation given."

Only pasta was there, without any meatballs or sauces or ingredients used to cook pasta.

As it seems to be wet in pictures, the pasta was not as it appears in pictures when it was left there. The pasta was raw when it was dumped but when it rained there, it became like a cooked one.

According to the neighbours: "Oodles of noodles came from a nearby house that is up for sale. A military veteran moving out of his mother's home after her death seemingly found a stockpile of old food that she had kept in the house."

Neighbour Keith Rost said: "I mean, I really feel like he was just trying to clear out his parents' house and they were probably stocked up from COVID. It's a generational thing. My grandparents always had a cupboard full of cans and pasta, just to be safe."

Pictures on the internet broke some days before and are currently viral.

Rost said: "I just moved in right next door so that would have been a big mess to start cleaning all the flies in the house, maggots."

Eventually, the township's public works department cleaned up the mess and put it away leaving some remains behind.

The mayor told NBC New York that the case is closed on the pasta peculiarity adding that no harm, no foul — and the state's Department of Environmental Protection agreed.