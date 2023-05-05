What time will King Charles’ Coronation start in US, UK, Australia? Find out

King Charles’ historic Coronation ceremony will take place tomorrow, May 6, at the Westminster Abbey in London

King Charles’ historic Coronation ceremony is just hours away, and millions of royal enthusiasts around the globe will be tuning it to watch the first crowning in 70 years.

The landmark ceremony will take place in London at the Westminster Abbey, where senior members of the royal family, as well as foreign dignitaries and high-profile guests will line up to watch Charles’ wear the crown for the first time.

According to the official BBC, the Coronation ceremony will start at 11 a.m. London Time, which is UTC +1; coverage, however, will start much earlier as the royals make their way to the Abbey for the ceremony.

It is expected that full coverage of the Coronation Procession could start as early as 9-10 a.m. London Time, which means those watching in the US will have to rise extra early as all three US time-zones will still be at dawn break or earlier.

As per CNN, for those living in the US, the Coronation will start at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), 5 a.m. Central Time (CT), and 3 a.m. Pacific (PST).

For Australians, the ceremony will start at 3p.m. Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

Those watching from Pakistan will see King Charles’ Coronation starting approximately around 3 p.m., as the country is UTC+5, while London time is UTC+1.

King Charles’ landmark Coronation is set to make history on multiple grounds; it is the first coronation in 70 years, and Charles himself is the oldest monarch to be crowned. His wife, Camilla, will also be the first Queen Consort to be crowned at a coronation.