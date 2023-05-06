Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja (left) and Babar Azam (right). — Reuters/AFP/File

Lauding Pakistan skipper Babar Azam — the number one one-day international (ODI) batter in the world — former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja remarked that the captain in no less than legendary Don Bradman — widely considered the greatest cricketer of all time.

On his YouTube channel “Ramiz Speaks”, the former cricketer called Azam the best player in white-ball cricket, as the Pakistani skipper’s stats are remarkable.

“In white-ball cricket, he has statistically become the best player in the world,” said Raja.

He maintained that the consistency Azam has shown is just exceptional given the high-risk nature of the white-ball format.

Azam has been the number-one batter on the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings since April 2, 2022, and currently holds the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. He also won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award — which is his second.

“I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format. The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle," Raja added.

Azam had on Friday scored a superb century to help Pakistan register a thumping 102-run victory in the fourth match against New Zealand in Karachi.

Azam stroked a 117-ball 107 and also became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, as his team made 334-6 in their 50 overs.

His 18th ODI hundred took him past the mark in his 97th innings in the format, beating former South Africa batter Hashim Amla´s previous record of 101 innings.