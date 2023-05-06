WATCH: Babar Azam shares secret of success

Babar Azam celebrates during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, on May 5, 2023. — PCB

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has attributed his discipline, solid technique, consistency and level-headedness to sheer hard work, adding that ever since his first exposure to official cricket at the under-15 regional level he has been working hard to ensure that he gives the game his all.



Babar has had an illustrious career since he made his debut for Pakistan in a One-Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Lahore almost eight years ago and is one of the most successful batters in recent history.

He has been the number-one batter on the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings since April 2, 2022 and currently holds the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. He also won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award — which is his second.

Ahead of the landmark match on Sunday — in which the skipper will complete a century of matches in the format — the 28-year-old exquisite stroke-maker reflected on his ODI journey.

Attributing his success and achievement to his hard work, the skipper recalled the moment when he was first called up for the national side.

“It was a different feeling altogether. There was some talk about me being selected, but when I got the call, there was a lot of excitement. I was sitting with my family and it made them happy.

"When I entered the Gaddafi Stadium as a Pakistan player, I reminisced my journey of how I used to come here as a ball picker and how I had come here before Inzamam-ul-Haq’s final Test match, which was against South Africa, as a net bowler," the skipper said.

He further said that after he was not selected for the national academy for top performers following his first season as a U15-regional player, he started to set goals for himself.

"My first goal was to become a part of it and for that, I worked hard day and night. I used to leave my house for training at 11am and stay in the ground till sunset,” he shared.

The road to becoming an international cricketer was full of sacrifices. The Pakistan captain shared how at the poignant moments in his life, he was away from his family and how their support helped him reach the apex level.

“I was very close to my paternal uncle and when he passed away, I was on a tour with Pakistan U19 in South Africa. He always used to take care of my bats and repair them for me.

"I lost my paternal grandmother when I was playing a match in Islamabad. I could not make in time for the final rituals, as I could not find a bus to Lahore," he shared.

He further said that while his journey had its fair share of sacrifices, he was glad for the support his family showed him.

"My mother bought me my first-ever cricket bat and gear, and I used that bat for good two to three years.

"My dad has been a great influence in my life. He tells me to be never complacent and that keeps me hungry and focused. My brothers always lend me support in tough times.”

Babar said it was his three consecutive centuries in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the West Indies that turned his career around and gave him confidence.

Speaking about the 2016 series, he said though his start to international cricket was a good one as he scored five half-centuries in the first 15 ODIs, he was unable to convert the starts into big scores.

He added Mickey Arthur's presence helped him evolve into a reliable stroke-maker.

“I want to mention Mickey as he played an integral role in my transformation. As a cricketer, there’s a feeling that if you are not up to the mark, you might get dropped from the side, but he gave me confidence.

"He asked me to give my best to the side and not worry about getting axed from the side and that helped me a great deal. He did not only do it with me but with every player in the side and that is why we have eight to nine players in the side currently from that lot.”

Babar took the reins of the national side in 2019 and the added responsibility has brought the best out of him. While staying at the top of his game, he has also been able to get performances out of the team.

At the time of the interview, Babar had the best ODI average of 73.72 for players who have captained their countries in at least 20 ODIs. The mantra behind that is clear communication to players and embracing his responsibility.

“The first year was a little overwhelming as there were a lot of things to deal with simultaneously as a Pakistan captain. But, I learned how to manage that. I also learned a lot from how Saifi bhai [Sarfaraz Ahmed] managed the team. I used to see his demeanour on and off the field and used to ask him questions that helped me.

“The most crucial bit in leading a team is to provide clarity to each and every player and have honest and open communication with the players. This breeds positivity in the team environment and brings everyone together as a team. As a captain, you have a kind of dual responsibility because as a non-captain, you only focus on your field and batting, but now you also have to run a team. I enjoy taking responsibility and it brings the best out of me.”

For a player who is already regarded as one of the best the country has produced and who has earned tonnes of accolades over his already legendary career, what is the next goal that he has set himself?

“Being the captain of a World Cup-winning side would be sweet,” he said.