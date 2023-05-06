King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession

The King and Queen led senior royal family members on the Coronation Procession after the official service

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been formally crowned the King and Queen of Britain in a historic Coronation ceremony today, May 6, with the royals now taking part in the Coronation Procession.

The historic Procession is taking the King, Queen and other senior royals from the Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, and will cover a 1.3-mile route.

The procession is led by the King and Queen in the Gold State Coach, closely followed by the Princess Royal Anne, Charles’ sister, riding on horseback as Colonel of the Blues and Royals and Gold Stick in Waiting.

The first carriage behind the King and Queen carries the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, who are riding with their three children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

Their carriage is closely followed by the carriage of the King’s youngest brother Prince Edward and his family; wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and their kids Lady Louis Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

In the last carriage of the Procession are the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, cousins of King Charles’ late mother Queen Elizabeth II, follow behind in a state car.