Saturday May 06, 2023
'Nobody's cooler than Matt', David Letterman hails The National frontman

Former television host David Letterman voiced his reservations about the newly unveiled 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class with Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay in a YouTube video.

Letterman was disappointed that singer Warren Zevon was not included, and believes the The National should also be inducted to the  hall of fame. 

Letterman specifically mentioned their 2022 one-off track "Weird Goodbyes," which is not part of their their latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

“They had this song called ‘Weird Goodbyes,’ which is not on the new album, he’s singing about the weird goodbyes, ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder,'” Letterman says, reciting directly from the song. “He is a man who is preoccupied, it’s been a sad parting of the ways [with] family. ‘I don’t know why I don’t try harder.’ That’s preoccupying Matt Berninger…”

He quoted lyrics from the song, describing it as a sad reflection on a difficult parting with family. Letterman also made fun of the lyrics, but praised The National and their frontman Matt Berninger.

He even admitted that he wishes he could be Matt Berninger because "nobody's cooler than Matt Berninger." Letterman believes that The National should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Indie Rock band The National recently released their new album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The album features guest appearances from Sufjan Stevens, Phoebe Bridgers, and Taylor Swift.

