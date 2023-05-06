Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘strutting’ around with a ‘jaunty stride and beaming grin’.



Body language expert Judi James made these scathing accusations.

In her interview with Fabulous, she was quoted saying, “If we were expecting some signals of anxiety, reflection or even the look of a penitent, Harry decided to disappoint the critics.”

She even went on to call it all “a very counterintuitive act of body language defiance and resilience and a very different, cockier Harry than we have seen on his most recent visits to the UK.”