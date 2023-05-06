 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘strutting’ around like ‘Harry the joker’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Prince Harry has been accused of ‘strutting’ around with a ‘jaunty stride and beaming grin’.

Body language expert Judi James made these scathing accusations.

In her interview with Fabulous, she was quoted saying, “If we were expecting some signals of anxiety, reflection or even the look of a penitent, Harry decided to disappoint the critics.”

She even went on to call it all “a very counterintuitive act of body language defiance and resilience and a very different, cockier Harry than we have seen on his most recent visits to the UK.”

More From Royals:

King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’ video

King Charles urged to ‘be prepared’ for anything from ‘across the pond’
Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘biggest worry’ at Coronation left ‘nerves shot’
Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider

Meghan Markle’s plans for Archie’s birthday exposed: Insider
King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession

King Charles Coronation: All the royals part of historic procession
King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’? video

King Charles’ Coronation visited by the ‘embodiment of death’?
Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation

Kate Middleton seemingly backs ‘Diana for Queen’ at Coronation
Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation

Princess Eugenie rescues Prince Andrew from booing at King Charles coronation
Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Johnny Thompson keeps distracting people from Coronation

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation video

Prince George becomes youngest future king to have official role in coronation
King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation

King Charles tips his hat to late Prince Philip at Coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte twin in identical ensembles

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor

Pic: Prince Louis stares at mum Kate Middleton in ‘pure awe’ with jaw on the floor