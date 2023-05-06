Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William

Charles III on Saturday finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as he was officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.



But it happened in the absence of Prince Harry's children who stayed with their mother in California.

While the birthday of Archie was cited as a reason for their absence, the US-based royals have more than one reason to skip the ceremony.

No extra ordinary effort was made by the royal family to ensure their presence. King Charles only wanted his son to be there because he thought Harry's absence would be more problematic than his attendance.

Months before the coronation, Harry and his wife opened up about how they were driven out of the UK.

The royal couple seemed to believe Prince William and Kate Middleton were behind their decision to step down as working royals.

While they also levelled some serious allegations against family, Kate and her husband appeared to be their main target.

Critics think King Charles could have done more to convince Meghan that she should be at his coronation with his grandchildren.

But he seed to careless about Harry's children, without thinking that Archie and Lilibet were being deprived of an opportunity to attend the historic event that won't happen again.

By ditching Harry's children and giving Kate and William's children important roles at coronation, King Charles has clearly chosen sides.