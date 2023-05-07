Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry seemed to have a poignant moment of ‘sadness’ as his father King Charles passed him at the Coronation

Prince Harry seemed to have a poignant moment of ‘sadness’ as his father King Charles passed by him while walking through the Westminster Abbey at the Coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6.

The Duke of Sussex specially flew in to the UK on Friday, May 5, to show his support for his father King Charles at his historic Coronation, however, was relegated to the third row in the Abbey, and excluded from key moments like the Coronation Procession and the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

In a particularly moving moment, Prince Harry watched on from the third row as his father made his way down the Abbey after the sacred ceremony, and as per body language expert Darren Stanton, appeared ‘sad’.

“He (Prince Harry) showed signs of pride towards his father (Charles), however, during the procession as King Charles passed Harry on his exit from the Abbey, Harry displayed fleeting moments of sadness within his facial expressions,” Stanton noted, as per The Daily Record.

He added: “As he was on the outside looking on, it seemed Harry experienced feelings of nostalgia too.”

“A noticeable moment was when Harry was seated in the Abbey, he was looking for a reassuring figure and appeared slightly out of sync compared to everyone else. We saw him adjusting his sleeves in a bid to reassure himself - a tell-tale pacifying gesture,” Stanton concluded.