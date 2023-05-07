Prince Harry’s ‘arrogant façade’ hides ‘real isolation’

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of showcasing an ‘arrogant façade’ at King Charles’ Coronation.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton issued this accusation against the Duke of Sussex.

His claims were penned over on Twitter and contain a scathing take down of the US royal.

The GB News commentator believes, “As the glorious Coronation of King Charles secures the future of the British monarchy, Harry's arrogant façade hid a cruel reality”.

Mainly that “the isolated Prince knows he's lost the most important role of his life.”

This admission has come in reference to Prince Harry's smiling figure which overtook social media, the moment the Coronation began.



