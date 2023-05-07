Wildfires force Canada's Alberta to declare state of emergency

A smoke column rises from wildfire WWF023 near Fox Creek, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2023. — Reuters

The Canadian province of Alberta declared a state of emergency after raging wildfires forced about 25,000 residents out of their homes, BBC reported.

"We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during a press conference.

Smith called the situation "unprecedented" as the province faced at least 103 active wildfires that were worsened by the hot and dry weather. Some of them were listed as out of control.

She said that the government would be able to respond to extreme situations including mobilising additional resources and unlocking emergency funds.

"The number of wildfires and evacuations has increased again and we must prioritise the safety of Albertans," the premier wrote on Twitter.



Warnings were issued by the wildfire unit that the province would see extreme wildfires over the weekend due to hotter and windier weather. Moreover, thousands more residents have been asked to abandon their homes.

According to DW, some 122,000 hectares have been damaged by the wildfires while over 20 communities have been evacuated.

About 8,000 residents of Edson, 7,000 of Drayton Valley and 20 homes in Fox Lake have been asked to leave their houses on an immediate basis.

"I don't know that I ever recall seeing multiple communities evacuated all at once in fire season," said Smith.

The weather in the province is expected to remain hot and dry for the time being. Alberta is a major oil-producing region however, no oil sands facilities have reported any danger.