Ananya Panday’s latest outfit for fashion gala takes over internet by storm

Ananya Panday's 'unique bag' catches everyone's attention at the event

Ananya Panday latest outfit for fashion gala is taking over the social media by a storm.

Even though, Ananya looked gorgeous wearing an all-pink outfit along with a pair of matching heels. But what caught everyone’s attention was her bag that looked like a balti (bucket).

A video has been going viral on social media where the actress can be seen arriving at the event. One of the photographers, Viral Bhayani teases her for her bag saying: “Ma’am, balti hai?”. The actress smiles whereas others standing around burst out laughing over the comment.

Besides the paparazzies, social media is also flooding with hilarious comments on Ananya’s latest outfit. One social media user wrote: “She will carry leftover dal or vegetable in it”, while another wrote: “Dal fry le kar ayi hai.”



Another user commented: “Dal tadke ki balti.” Meanwhile, one social media user wrote: “That purse size is equal to her struggle.”

The Student of the Year 2 actress always manages to enthrall fans with her trendy and classy looks. She is very famous for having a Gen Z fashion sense. She keeps on sharing with fans her stunning looks through social media.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, reports News 18.