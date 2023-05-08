 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday’s latest outfit for fashion gala takes over internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Ananya Pandays unique bag catches everyones attention at the event
Ananya Panday's 'unique bag' catches everyone's attention at the event

Ananya Panday latest outfit for fashion gala is taking over the social media by a storm. 

Even though, Ananya looked gorgeous wearing an all-pink outfit along with a pair of matching heels. But what caught everyone’s attention was her bag that looked like a balti (bucket).

A video has been going viral on social media where the actress can be seen arriving at the event. One of the photographers, Viral Bhayani teases her for her bag saying: “Ma’am, balti hai?”. The actress smiles whereas others standing around burst out laughing over the comment.

Besides the paparazzies, social media is also flooding with hilarious comments on Ananya’s latest outfit. One social media user wrote: “She will carry leftover dal or vegetable in it”, while another wrote: “Dal fry le kar ayi hai.”

Another user commented: “Dal tadke ki balti.” Meanwhile, one social media user wrote: “That purse size is equal to her struggle.”

The Student of the Year 2 actress always manages to enthrall fans with her trendy and classy looks. She is very famous for having a Gen Z fashion sense. She keeps on sharing with fans her stunning looks through social media.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is currently looking forward to the release of her much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, reports News 18. 

More From Showbiz:

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Marvel's Star-Lord
Kirti Kulhari shocks fans with new 'Ken-doll like' look

Kirti Kulhari shocks fans with new 'Ken-doll like' look
This Pakistani actress joins PTI

This Pakistani actress joins PTI
Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Alia Bhatt's 'saint-like man' comment about Ranbir Kapoor invite trolls

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Jacqueline Fernandez receives another 'love letter' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar
Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer

Shaan is all set to make his acting debut with film 'Musical School': WATCH trailer
Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan won't be meeting fans at 'Jalsa' on Sunday for THIS reason
Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?

Varun Dhawan, Samantha's 'Citadel' to be a 'remake' of Priyanka's show?
Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'

Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' new release date results in 'Fukrey 3' postponement

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'

Alia Bhatt's MET Gala appearance makes Neena Gupta feel 'jealous'
Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'

Ranbir Kapoor goes vocal about current situation of 'Hindi film industry'