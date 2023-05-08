Princess Eugenie continues to support Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie continued to extend support to her cousin Prince Harry amid his rift with the royal family.



Eugenie, who shares a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honoured the Duke of Sussex following King Charles coronation on Saturday.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson daughter took to Instagram and posted unseen photos with her cousin Prince Harry, sister Princess Beatrice and her husband.

She also posted a stunning photo of the King and Queen from their coronation.

Princess Eugenie said, “Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching. What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth.

“The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country. #coronation.”

Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles without his family wife Meghan Markle and children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan remained in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.