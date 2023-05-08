 
Monday May 08, 2023
WATCH: Babar says no resentment in team in reaction to Imam's tweet

Monday May 08, 2023

Following Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq's ambiguous tweet after being dropped out of the fourth and fifth one day international (ODI) match against Blackcaps, skipper Babar Azam said he is yet to see what his teammate has tweeted.

The captain's comment came during a post-match presser after the team lost the last game on Sunday.

Just hours before Pakistan's last game with New Zealand began, 27-year-old Imam posted a tweet leaving netizens inquisitive about his message.

“Life is an unexpected journey so never expect anything from anyone”. Be patient, Allah is watching!" the batter wrote.

Imam’s tweet was decoded as him calling the injustice towards him after being made to sit out two crucial matches in the ODI series against the Blackcaps.

Babar, on the other hand, when questioned regarding the tweet said that he is not aware about it.

“I haven’t seen my mobile to know what he has or hasn’t tweeted. Let’s see what he has tweeted,” he said, while addressing a presser in Karachi.

He further added that there is no resentment in the team.

“Our team’s unity is quite good and will remain like that. If something happens in the family, we try keep it to ourselves and not let it get out. The boys don’t even act like that. There is trust in the team like a family,” the skipper said.

Babar further mentioned that the level of trust within the team is good and that Imam’s tweet had nothing to do with the match.

Earlier, too, Imam had spoken regarding fellow cricketers and against further experiments in the team.

Those within the cricket circles believe that Imam was benched for his comments during the presser.

