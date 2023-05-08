Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'

Actor turned novelist, Tom Hanks is among Hollywood’s most decorated stars. His latest endeavors include starring as the titular character in the dramedy A Man Called Otto, as well as a new novel penned by the actor himself.

In a conversation with CBS, Hanks spoke about his approach to movies which is also a theme of his new book: The making of another motion picture masterpiece.

After 43 years in the industry as not just an Oscar-winning actor but also producer and director, Hanks knows his audience well.

Hanks has now put his wealth of knowledge in a book. "I had never read a book that captured the movie-making experience as I experienced making a movie."

"Movies have this one-on-one relationship," he said. "Movies are made for one person and one person only, and that's the person that is viewing that. We all have our own memories that are connected to a specific film, that if we think about it, we can remember where we were, what theater we saw it in, or maybe what weekend it was when we happened to see them on TV. It's, like, as personal as reading a book."

"I think anybody who works in an office, or on a construction site, even just a supermarket, might think that the efforts that they put into their job are far removed from what goes into the making of a motion picture," he said.

"It's actually much the same. Who causes a problem? Who's got an interesting idea? Who can make things happen a little faster? The end result is just different, because you get a movie at the end of it."

A well made movie according to Tom Hanks, adheres to the text, which is not just the script.

"And by 'text,' I don't mean just your dialogue, but the entire movie," he said. "'Cause actors always gotta, 'Well, you gotta be in here, you gotta get a shot. Where's the camera gonna be? What's the shot gonna be?' Yo, Dude, just behave, all right? And everybody else will make that happen.'

Hank’s book is out May 9, 2023.