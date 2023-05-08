Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about continually milking his ‘my brother hates me’ bit for too long, since the ‘well’s drying up fast.’

These claims and predictions have been brought to light by royal expert Nick Bullen.

He weighed in on everything during a candid chat with Us Weekly.

There, he predicted a ‘difficult’ rebranding for the Royal Family, and admitted, “I think certainly the narrative in the UK and what I'm hearing is that they are somewhat struggling with where they go next.”

“There's only so many times you can wheel out this story of, 'my father and brother were mean to me'.”

“What is the next turn of the dial? If they were really genuine when saying they wanted to retreat from public life and to be more private then they're going to have to do that.”

“But if they do that, does that reduce their currency? But if they come out, are they being disingenuious about why they retreated from public life?”

“I think there's an awful lot of questions in the Sussex camp about what is the next play.”