Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have gone their separate ways but the actor, 32, will continue to rake in financial benefits.

Alwyn, 32, co wrote many songs with the 12-time Grammy winner under the pseudonym William Bowey, which includes songs Betty and Exile on her album Folklore that came out in 2020.

He also helped write Campagne Problems and Coney Island from Evermore; and most recently, he contributed to Sweet Nothing which is a part of Swift’s latest album, Midnights.

According to a source cited by The Sun, “Joe will be raking in a fortune from these songs for years.

The insider added, “Taylor’s albums sold millions and continue to be huge on streaming services. He will easily be making a five-figure sum every year from his contributions.”

The source said that “writing six songs for albums as big as Taylor’s guarantees a healthy income stream for life.”

News broke last month that the Lavender Haze singer and the Stars at Noon actor split after six years of dating. However, sources revealed to People that the relationship had run its course and that the breakup was amicable.

Moreover, Swift even seems to have moved on from her now-ex since news reports suggest the singer is dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Mere days ago, The Sun reported the two musicians have been dating for less than two months and claimed the pair was “madly in love.”

Before the Sun reported on Healy’s and Swift’s alleged romance, the duo was paired once before in 2014, though he denied that they were ever an item.

The two have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.