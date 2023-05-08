 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split
Joe Alwyn to get ‘five-figure sums’ from Taylor Swift’s songs despite split

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have gone their separate ways but the actor, 32, will continue to rake in financial benefits.

Alwyn, 32, co wrote many songs with the 12-time Grammy winner under the pseudonym William Bowey, which includes songs Betty and Exile on her album Folklore that came out in 2020.

He also helped write Campagne Problems and Coney Island from Evermore; and most recently, he contributed to Sweet Nothing which is a part of Swift’s latest album, Midnights.

According to a source cited by The Sun, “Joe will be raking in a fortune from these songs for years.

The insider added, “Taylor’s albums sold millions and continue to be huge on streaming services. He will easily be making a five-figure sum every year from his contributions.”

The source said that “writing six songs for albums as big as Taylor’s guarantees a healthy income stream for life.”

News broke last month that the Lavender Haze singer and the Stars at Noon actor split after six years of dating. However, sources revealed to People that the relationship had run its course and that the breakup was amicable.

Moreover, Swift even seems to have moved on from her now-ex since news reports suggest the singer is dating 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Mere days ago, The Sun reported the two musicians have been dating for less than two months and claimed the pair was “madly in love.”

Before the Sun reported on Healy’s and Swift’s alleged romance, the duo was paired once before in 2014, though he denied that they were ever an item.

The two have been friends for years and share a collaborator, Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heat ups as they go on late-night outing video

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy romance heat ups as they go on late-night outing
Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'

Tom Hanks talks movies in new book 'Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Blake Lively's trainer wants you to focus on sleep not calories

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix

Tom Cruise hangs out with Shakira at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix
Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case

Songwriters have their say on Ed Sheeran case
Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks

Adjoa Andoh responds to the backlash over her ‘terribly white balcony’ remarks
Jennifer Coolidge speaks out in support of the WGA strike video

Jennifer Coolidge speaks out in support of the WGA strike
Richard Dreyfuss admits Oscars diversity rules 'make me vomit'

Richard Dreyfuss admits Oscars diversity rules 'make me vomit'
Nick Cannon defends 11 kid brood: ‘I’m no deadbeat’

Nick Cannon defends 11 kid brood: ‘I’m no deadbeat’
Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’

Nick Cannon calls Mariah Carey ‘Vladmir Putin’
Brad Pitt buys $5.5M house to live with Ines De Ramon: ‘He wants a fresh start’ video

Brad Pitt buys $5.5M house to live with Ines De Ramon: ‘He wants a fresh start’
Jennifer Garner has found 'herself again' after troubled Ben Affleck marriage video

Jennifer Garner has found 'herself again' after troubled Ben Affleck marriage