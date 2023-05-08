Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'

Princess Anne is going to be at the front and center of King Charles' reign, notes an expert.



Younger sister to the monarch and close confidante, Princess Anne is tipped to get a more prominent role in the monarchy.

Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research from Royal Holloway tells Express.co.uk: “There will be a core group, probably still with Princess Anne, who has always been a stalwart. I would see her maybe playing a slightly more prominent role; I would expect she would be one who we’ll maybe see more of.”

Princess Anne also led a 6000 army personnel at her elder brother's coronation.



Speaking to CBC about her role in the coronation, Princess Anne noted: “I have a role as the colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as the Gold Stick [in Waiting], and Gold Stick was the original clothed protection officer,” she said.

She added that is is hoping to deeply enjoy the role and play an intergral part in the ceremony.

“That is a role I was asked if I would like to do for this coronation, so I said yes, not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”