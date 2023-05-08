 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Anne makes it to King Charles 'core group': 'Always a stalwart'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 08, 2023

Princess Anne is going to be at the front and center of King Charles' reign, notes an expert.

Younger sister to the monarch and close confidante, Princess Anne is tipped to get a more prominent role in the monarchy.

Pauline Maclaran, Professor of Marketing & Consumer Research from Royal Holloway tells Express.co.uk: “There will be a core group, probably still with Princess Anne, who has always been a stalwart. I would see her maybe playing a slightly more prominent role; I would expect she would be one who we’ll maybe see more of.”

Princess Anne also led a 6000 army personnel at her elder brother's coronation. 

Speaking to CBC about her role in the coronation, Princess Anne noted: “I have a role as the colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as the Gold Stick [in Waiting], and Gold Stick was the original clothed protection officer,” she said.

She added that is is hoping to deeply enjoy the role and play an intergral part in the ceremony.

“That is a role I was asked if I would like to do for this coronation, so I said yes, not least of all, it solves my dress problem.”

More From Royals:

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation? video

Where Katy Perry stays during King Charles coronation?
King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation

King Charles has no plans to slow down even after gruelling coronation
King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot

King Charles, Prince William, Kate foil Harry and Meghan Markle's plot
Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move

Prince William, Kate Middleton surprise royal fans with risky move
Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future? video

Prince William vows to never let Prince Harry attend any Royal event in future?
Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’

Prince Harry can’t milk ‘my brother hates me’ all his life: ‘Well’s drying up’
Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure video

Charles expressed sorrow in front of Royal family over Harry's early departure

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation video

‘Old’ Prince Harry made a comeback at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity

King Charles coronation improves royal family popularity
Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage video

Camilla knows she’ll always be the woman who ‘ruined’ Charles, Diana marriage

Millions react to King Charles crowning video video

Millions react to King Charles crowning video
Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert video

Sarah Ferguson reunites with ex Prince Andrew at Coronation Concert