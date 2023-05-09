 
menu menu menu
world
Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Two men convicted of blasphemy executed in Iran

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare died at Arak prison in central Iran. —Amnesty International
Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare died at Arak prison in central Iran. —Amnesty International

Iran's judiciary has executed two men, Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare, who were convicted of operating numerous social media accounts focused on atheism and the desecration of religious sanctities, as reported by the country's Mizan news agency.

Mehrad's lawyer maintained his innocence and criticised the unjust nature of the sentence. The executions were denounced by a human rights group as a brutal act.

While executions have surged in Iran amid ongoing anti-government unrest, those specifically for blasphemy convictions are relatively uncommon. Mizan stated that Mehrad and Fazeli-Zare were hanged at Arak Prison in central Iran on Monday morning.

According to Iran's Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the two men were arrested in 2020 for allegedly managing a Telegram channel titled "Criticism of Superstition and Religion." HRANA highlighted that they were held in solitary confinement for two months and denied access to legal representation.

In 2021, the Arak Criminal Court found Mehrad and Fazeli-Zare guilty of blasphemy charges and sentenced them to death, in addition to six-year prison terms for their alleged involvement in activities deemed a threat to national security. Their appeals against the verdicts were rejected by the Supreme Court, which upheld the death sentences. Mizan reported that both individuals had confessed to their crimes.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Iranian courts for failing to uphold fair trial standards and relying on coerced "confessions" obtained through torture as evidence.

The execution of Mehrad and Fazeli-Zare drew strong condemnation from Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of the Iran Human Rights group based in Norway. He described their executions as not only cruel acts by a medieval regime but also serious violations of freedom of expression. Amiry-Moghaddam called on the international community to respond firmly, asserting that the lack of a robust reaction would send a signal to the Islamic Republic and its ideological allies worldwide.

In a separate incident, a Swedish-Iranian dual national accused of involvement in a deadly attack on a military parade in 2018 was also executed on Saturday. The European Union strongly condemned the execution of Habib Chaab.

Iran ranks second only to China in terms of the number of executions conducted annually. Iran Human Rights has documented over 200 executions since the beginning of the year. The group reported a 75% increase in executions to 582 last year, attributing the rise to authorities' attempts to instil fear among participants in nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody in September.

More From World:

Texas mass shooting rings alarm bells as statistics show grim picture

Texas mass shooting rings alarm bells as statistics show grim picture
Brownsville Texas car crash toll reaches eight with 10 others injured

Brownsville Texas car crash toll reaches eight with 10 others injured
All you need to know about Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey house

All you need to know about Mukesh Ambani's 27-storey house

‘Mysterious’ Chinese spacecraft returns to earth after 276 days in space

‘Mysterious’ Chinese spacecraft returns to earth after 276 days in space
Who is Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia?

Who is Texas mall shooter Mauricio Garcia?
Explosion near India's Golden Temple injures one

Explosion near India's Golden Temple injures one
Mark Zuckerberg wins medals in jiu jitsu, amazes fans

Mark Zuckerberg wins medals in jiu jitsu, amazes fans
3 killed as Indian MiG-21 jet crashes in Rajasthan

3 killed as Indian MiG-21 jet crashes in Rajasthan
22 die as ill-fated boat capsizes in India's Kerala

22 die as ill-fated boat capsizes in India's Kerala
21 fatalities reported as boat capsizes in Kerala, India

21 fatalities reported as boat capsizes in Kerala, India
At least seven killed as car rams into pedestrians in Texas

At least seven killed as car rams into pedestrians in Texas

Peacemaking: Arab League embraces Syria after 11-year suspension

Peacemaking: Arab League embraces Syria after 11-year suspension