Tuesday May 09, 2023
By
Rana Javaid

Imran Khan arrest: Will matric exams take place in Karachi tomorrow?

An undated image of students appearing in exams. — PPI
An undated image of students appearing in exams. — PPI

KARACHI: With political turmoil gripping several parts of the country, parents and students are left wondering whether the matriculation examination currently underway will take place tomorrow or not.

In response, Board of Secondary Education Karachi Controller Examination Habibullah Sahag told Geo News that the exams will continue in line with the schedule.

The controller examination said that the Biology exam will take place at 9am tomorrow, while at 2:30pm, the English exam of the matric’s general group will be held.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced that all private schools would remain closed tomorrow.

APPSF President Kashif Mirza said the decision was made in view of the “emergency conditions” prevailing across the country.

He said an announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes would be made after discussions tomorrow (Wednesday).

The announcements come after Rangers — acting on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant — arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Subsequently, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

