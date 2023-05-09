 
Royals
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Web Desk

Video of Diana hitting King Charles with bottle resurfaces after coronation

Web Desk

Tuesday May 09, 2023

An old video of Princess Diana breaking a fake glass bottle over Charles' head has surfaced online after the coronation of the king.

The video was shot in 1986, five years after Diana and Charles got married.

The video got mixed reactions from social media users, with some wishing the bottle was real.


Princess Diana's fans have been criticizing Queen Camilla since the latter was publicly named by the then Princess of Wales in a famous BBC interview.

Diana Spencer, princess of Wales, died in a car crash at the entrance to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris on August 31, 1997. Her life and death have had a lasting impact on the British royal family and the world

The British public was bereft at the loss of the glamorous Diana, who was known worldwide for her charitable works.

Her life and premature death remain a source of continuing public interest, as evidenced by a wealth of movies and documentaries depicting her life, including the recently released "Spencer" and "The Princess", as well as the highly acclaimed Netflix series "The Crown".  

