 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faced humiliation as no one wanted to talk to him at coronation: Expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

File Footage 

Prince Harry wanted to strike a conversation with his family members at the coronation ceremony of King Charles but to his embarrassment, no one wanted to talk to him.

Appearing solo at his father’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023, the Duke of Sussex looked happy and relaxed as he greeted people on his way to his seat.

However, the father-of-two had to face a difficult situation at the ceremony after realizing that no wanted to “engage” with him amid ongoing feud with the Royal family.

Analyzing Harry’s body language, an expert claimed that the Duke “wanted to talk” to people at the ceremony but was snubbed by most of them.

"Prince Harry arriving, I think we got our first glimpse of Harry for years,” communication expert Louise Mahler said in a conversation with Sunrise Australia.

"He was the old Harry, coming in smiling, laughing - walking tall and looking magnificent,” the expert claimed.

"The fact that he was on his own was a benefit, but his issue was he thought he could look at people and speak to them, and they would speak back to him, but it didn’t work.

"It would’ve been better if he just looked and smiled, but he focused in on people wanting a conversation - but they didn't [engage] and that must’ve been difficult for him."

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard

Meghan Markle increases security, hires Kim Kardashian’s ex-bodyguard

Video of Diana hitting King Charles with bottle resurfaces after coronation video

Video of Diana hitting King Charles with bottle resurfaces after coronation

Prince Andrew's daughters refuse to follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan?

Prince Andrew's daughters refuse to follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan asked to change their tactics after King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry and Meghan asked to change their tactics after King Charles coronation

King Charles kicked journalist out of coronation rehearsals video

King Charles kicked journalist out of coronation rehearsals

Obsessed with self-promotion, Prince William and Kate edit off King Charles

Obsessed with self-promotion, Prince William and Kate edit off King Charles
Millions react to King Charles official portrait

Millions react to King Charles official portrait
Prince Harry looked like 'distant relative' with 'petty' Royal welcome at Coronation video

Prince Harry looked like 'distant relative' with 'petty' Royal welcome at Coronation
Queen Camilla 'racist' photo gets bashed by Dr Shola: 'Should be removed'

Queen Camilla 'racist' photo gets bashed by Dr Shola: 'Should be removed'
Kate Middleton 'duped us' with dress for 'Queen diamonds': Expert video

Kate Middleton 'duped us' with dress for 'Queen diamonds': Expert
'Unforgiving' Meghan Markle has created 'sad' time for Archie, Lilibet video

'Unforgiving' Meghan Markle has created 'sad' time for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Louis wins King Charles heart

Prince Louis wins King Charles heart