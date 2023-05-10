Police ban protests at Avenfield flats for two days

A police van parked outside Avenfield House. — Provided by the author

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police has banned protests outside Avenfield flats for initial two days after several supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) gathered outside the flats after Imran Khan’s arrest but didn't leave the venue after the cut-off time.



Metropolitan Police confirmed that there is a dispersal order outside Avenfield House in place under Act 35 - Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

There is a police van outside Avenfield House now warning anyone who comes to the street not to agitate. The police confirmed that anyone who violated the order will be arrested.

The development comes after some PTI supporters refused to leave the street on Tuesday night after the cut-off time of 9pm and stayed there shouting slogans till midnight. Several residents raised complaints with the police.

Labour Party’s Councillor Paul Fisher has started a campaign to get the street declared as "no protest zone".

The councillor welcomed the police decision. He said: “I would welcome the use of dispersal orders on Dunraven Street. The qualified rights of protesters must be balanced against the right of residents to live free from the disruption of the kind seen on Dunraven Street, which can feel very intimidating. I will keep campaigning for a permanent solution for the residents of this street who have put up with far too much over many years.”

Avenfield flats have been the scene of frequent protest since the ouster of Imran Khan from power. PTI UK elected body said it has organised protests outside Pakistan High Commission.