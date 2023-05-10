'Never Have I Ever' season 4 trailer teases new romance for Devi

New trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' has been released

Netflix’s teen-comedy Never Have I Ever is returning for a fourth and final season, and the trailer reveals a new romance for its protagonist Devi Vishmakumar!

Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who loses sensation in her leg following the death of her father. Devi haphazardly navigates with the embarrassment of being wheel-chair ridden along with the desperation to find a boyfriend.

Netflix has released the official trailer for season 4, which opens with the aftermath of Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Devi’s “one free boink”.

Season 4 will see Paxton’s character return, along with some new additions to the cast. The Love, Victor alum Michael Cimino will join the raunchy show as “smoldering bad boy” Ethan. Comedian Jeff Garlin is also coming to the show as Devi’s grandmother’s potential love interest.

Fresh in her senior year, Devi aims high and prepares to get into Princeton — that is until she catches a glimpse of Ethan (Cimino’s character).

The new trailer also teases many exciting events in store for Devi and her friends, including senior prom.

The shows co-creator Mindy Kaling explained why they decided to end the teen show after 4 seasons saying, “Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense”

The fourth and last season of Never Have I Ever will premiere on June 8 this year on Netflix.