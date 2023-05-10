 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Najam Sethi gives clear message to ACC regarding Asia Cup 2023

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi addresses a press conference. — PCB/File
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi addresses a press conference. — PCB/File

Najam Sethi, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, has given a clear message to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi, who is in Dubai at present, iterated that Pakistan will not host the entirety of the tournament on a neutral venue outside the country, sources told Geo News

It must be noted here that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is forcing the shifting of the Asia Cup outside Pakistan. They are convincing ACC members not to play in the Asian event in Pakistan.

But the PCB is emphasising a hybrid model which appears to be the only solution to this deadlock. According to the PCB-proposed hybrid model, only India will play their matches outside Pakistan.

On the other hand, PCB, so far, hasn't agreed on sending the national team to India for playing in the World Cup this year. According to sources, if India do not come to Pakistan, PCB might also opt out of playing the World Cup there.

However, Indian media today claimed that PCB has confirmed that Pakistan will be touring India to play the World Cup.

Moreover, reliable sources also said that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka haven't opposed the hybrid model for Asia Cup as reported by ESPNcricinfo today. The two cricket boards raised concerns over choosing the UAE as the venue to host India in accordance with the hybrid model.

More From Sports:

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan

Waseem Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, other cricketers champion Imran Khan
BCCI hopes to take home around 40% of ICC revenue

BCCI hopes to take home around 40% of ICC revenue
Lionel Messi leaves PSG, joins rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi leaves PSG, joins rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Balochistan govt's preparations for National Games in full swing

Balochistan govt's preparations for National Games in full swing
Fakhar Zaman bags ICC Men's Player of the Month award after stunning ODI streak

Fakhar Zaman bags ICC Men's Player of the Month award after stunning ODI streak
Asia Cup 2023 update: Next 48 hours crucial as PCB chief holds talks with ACC in Dubai

Asia Cup 2023 update: Next 48 hours crucial as PCB chief holds talks with ACC in Dubai
Lionel Messi resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain following suspension

Lionel Messi resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain following suspension
Lionel Messi 'agrees' to one of most expensive football deals in history: report

Lionel Messi 'agrees' to one of most expensive football deals in history: report
Is Asia Cup being moved to Sri Lanka?

Is Asia Cup being moved to Sri Lanka?
Will Pakistan visit India to participate in ICC World Cup?

Will Pakistan visit India to participate in ICC World Cup?
Babar Azam confident of Pakistan's prospects in World Cup 2023

Babar Azam confident of Pakistan's prospects in World Cup 2023
WATCH: Babar says no resentment in team in reaction to Imam's tweet

WATCH: Babar says no resentment in team in reaction to Imam's tweet