Two infants miraculously rescued amid devastating floods in Congo.—Kahle Civil Society via BBC

In a remarkable turn of events, two infants were found floating near the shores of Lake Kivu, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the devastating aftermath of the floods that claimed the lives of over 400 individuals in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The remarkable discovery comes in the aftermath of devastating floods that claimed the lives of more than 400 people. While the infants' parents tragically perished, the local community is rallying to find suitable caregivers for them. The precise circumstances of how the babies survived for three days in the lake remain unclear, but witnesses recount seeing them floating on debris.

The rescues took place in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi, which were among the hardest hit by the recent floods. The tragedy has left a haunting impact on the affected communities, with distressing scenes of bodies piled up and concerns about decomposing remains. The Congolese Red Cross has been actively involved in managing the aftermath, highlighting the challenges of identifying the deceased, as some were traders visiting from neighbouring towns. The situation has escalated into a humanitarian crisis, with over 5,000 people still missing, numerous injuries reported, and extensive damage to residential properties, schools, health facilities, churches, and water infrastructure.

The floods in the region have drawn attention to the accelerating effects of climate change, as United Nations chief António Guterres pointed out. The combination of factors contributing to flooding, compounded by a warming atmosphere, has made extreme rainfall events more frequent and severe.

The global temperature has already risen by approximately 1.2°C since the industrial era began, and urgent action is needed to curb emissions to prevent further escalation. The devastating floods in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring Rwanda serve as a stark reminder of the immediate and long-term consequences of climate change and the importance of global efforts to mitigate its impact.