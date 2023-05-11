Prince Harry lost his brother Prince William in search of ‘one word’

Prince Harry may have further deteriorated his relationship with brother Prince William with his explosive memoir Spare.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser, who wrote in her column for News.com.au., that Duke of Sussex lost his brother in exchange for his freedom.

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter for Spare, JR Moehringer opened up about his experience writing the book and the of working with the royal in the New Yorker.

After the release of the books and the sales, Moehringer recounted of the emotions of Prince Harry after it. “He mentioned my advice, to ‘trust the book,’ and said he was glad that he did, because it felt incredible to have the truth out there, to feel – his voice caught – ‘free.’ There were tears in his eyes. Mine, too.”

Elser termed Moehringer’s description of the scene as “a touching, meaningful moment” for “a man who had been stuck in a life not of his own choosing.”

However, Elser noted that the word ‘free,’ “Harry has paid, whether he quite realises it or not, an extraordinarily high personal price.”

She wrote, “Perhaps the most obvious loss is of his brother Prince William, the Prince of Wales and self-styled Regular Dad. See, up until Spare, the father-of-three had largely escaped the signature Sussex spray and pray treatment.”

The expert suggested that the Netflix docuseries and the memoir were “hardly likely to improve the channels of communication” between them for the issues they had.

Elser suggested that “reconciliation still seemed a viable possibility if just one of the proud men had the courage to WhatsApp the other.”

However, after Spare, which painted William as “a petty and jealous person” it seemed unlikely to repair the relationship. Moreover, an insider told the Daily Beast, that the Prince of Wales was feeling “utterly betrayed” by Harry and he “hates” him.