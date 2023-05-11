 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elliot Page gives credit to gender-affirming care for feeling comfortable in his body

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

The actor will be coming out with his autobiography named Pageboy: A Memoir
The actor will be coming out with his autobiography named 'Pageboy: A Memoir' 

Canadian star Elliot Page gave credit to gender affirming care for aiding him with feeling comfortable in his body. The Oscar nominee posted a shirtless picture of himself, proudly showing off his top surgery scars.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized [T-shirt].” He wrote under the shot on his Instagram.

“It feels so f-ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

The actor will be coming out with his autobiography named Pageboy: A Memoir which will be published by Flatiron Books on June 6th, and he’s reportedly being paid somewhere around three million to write it.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly "debated" in the media," he wrote.

“The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?
Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him video

Cillian Murphy calls out 'offensive' fans who like taking pictures with him
Liam Payne makes first appearance since breakup with girlfriend

Liam Payne makes first appearance since breakup with girlfriend
Charlize Theron expresses rage at people hating on drag queens

Charlize Theron expresses rage at people hating on drag queens
Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore stun at charity gala

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore stun at charity gala
Michael J. Fox reveals how he spiraled after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox reveals how he spiraled after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s
Rihanna’s baby boy name revealed days before his first birthday

Rihanna’s baby boy name revealed days before his first birthday
Al Pacino to play artist Modigliani in Johnny Depp's second film as director

Al Pacino to play artist Modigliani in Johnny Depp's second film as director
Ed Sheeran leaves audience in tears with touching tribute to Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran leaves audience in tears with touching tribute to Jamal Edwards
Over 30 million people watch Ben Affleck's viral video

Over 30 million people watch Ben Affleck's viral video

Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams supposed 'Seinfeld' curse

Julia Louis-Dreyfus slams supposed 'Seinfeld' curse
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be having problems amid heated interaction

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be having problems amid heated interaction