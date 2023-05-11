Elliot Page gives credit to gender-affirming care for feeling comfortable in his body

The actor will be coming out with his autobiography named 'Pageboy: A Memoir'

Canadian star Elliot Page gave credit to gender affirming care for aiding him with feeling comfortable in his body. The Oscar nominee posted a shirtless picture of himself, proudly showing off his top surgery scars.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt - or layers and oh so sweaty - constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized [T-shirt].” He wrote under the shot on his Instagram.

“It feels so f-ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon.”

The actor will be coming out with his autobiography named Pageboy: A Memoir which will be published by Flatiron Books on June 6th, and he’s reportedly being paid somewhere around three million to write it.

“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly "debated" in the media," he wrote.

“The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”