 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 12, 2023

Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’
Seth Rogen hits out at giant corporations ‘making exorbitant salaries’

Seth Rogen has recently hit out at streamer CEOs for making exorbitant salaries while speaking in favour of Writer Guild of America (WGA) strike.

While speaking of his personal distress over secrecy of viewership, Rogen said, “I’m personally distressed by not having any sense of how successful these shows and movies we make for streaming services are.”

The actor continued, “The secrecy only makes me think that they’re making way more money off of all of us than they want to share with anybody.”

“These executives are making insane salaries that you would only make if you are running an incredibly profitable business,” stated the 41-year-old.

The Knocked Up star addressed increased salaries of executives in the “gigantic corporations” while posed questions about profit sharing and lack of transparency about success of shows for streamers.

Lately, the WGA went for the strike on May 1 after the guild failed to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

As a result, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets and Big Mouth’s production were stopped as well as the final season of Netflix Stranger Things had been paused.

Rogen also commended the guild and unions to take a stand against giant corporations, adding, “Thank God for these labor unions and their ability to force these gigantic corporations who banded together to drive down the wages of workers to actually do something every once in a while, and act fairly and equitably.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rogen is currently busy promoting his new show, Platonic, which will appear on streaming service AppleTV+.

More From Entertainment:

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Denise Welch ‘thrilled to bits’ for Taylor Swift, Matty Healy amid romance

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence

Elle Fanning speaks up on being rejected from big movie over social media presence
Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction

Britney Spears breaks silence on accusations of addiction
Susan Sarandon lauded for activism following arrest

Susan Sarandon lauded for activism following arrest
Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’

Watch: Robert De Niro’s newborn gets ‘national TV debut’
Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career

Lena Headey explains how Game of Thrones impacted her career
Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Elizabeth Hurley ‘glad’ she was not ‘in charge’ of King Charles’ coronation

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17

Priyanka Chopra told 7 year old Nick Jonas 'watched her win' Miss World at 17
Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora shares surprising details about her secret wedding to Taika Waititi
The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

The Mother: New Netflix film featuring Jennifer Lopez to premier on Friday

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?

Gigi Hadid prefers Channing Tatum over Leonardo DiCaprio?
K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military

K-pop group EXO’s Kai enlists in the military