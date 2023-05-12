PMS exams postponed in Punjab after violent protests

In view of the prevailing unrest and violent protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Friday announced that the Provincial Management Service exam scheduled to be held on May 16 has been postponed until further notice.

A spokesperson of the PPSC said that the decision has been made due to the prevailing situation in the country. The official said that a new date for the PMS exam will be announced later.

Earlier, the provincial authorities had decided to shut down educational institutions, as the violence intensified and eventually claimed the lives of four people and left numerous injured.

There was uncertainty regarding the law and order situation in the province, as protestors stormed into the high-security zone, vandalising and damaging property.

In a notification issued on May 10, the Punjab School Education Department announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12.