Khloe Kardashian claims Kylie Jenner 'bailed' on her to 'go places'

Khloe Kardashian is cheekily calling out youngest sister Kylie Jenner on social media.

The Good American founder turned to her Instagram this week to poke fun at Kylie's sultry photo in a brown outfit.

"Is this why you bailed on me for filming? Because you look this hot and have places to go..." she wrote in the comments as Kylie posed for the camera.



The latter was quick to respond to Khloe, writing: "I'm at a photoshoot !!!!!"



While the sisters engaged in a banter, fans were quick to jump the bandwagon and comment in the section.

"Oh no she didn't," quipped one.

"Typical Kylie to bail," joked another

A third added: "Our younger sister vibe. We love her whatever she does."

This comes after Kylie touched upon the joys of becoming a mother of two. The makeup mogul shares kids Stormi and Aire with rapper Travis Scott.

“I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful,” she said.

“I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

