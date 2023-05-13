Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids were “exhausted” after King Charles’ coronation; however, it would not stop the couple to include them in future Royal engagements.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales “really trusted” their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to behave at the historic ceremony.

The outlet’s Royal Editor Rebecca English spent the day with the couple at the Big Help Out where the Duke of Cambridge said that he was worried the kids would have trouble getting them up for school the next day after the event.

Revealing William and Kate’s views on the coronation weekend and how their kids coped with the whole coronation ceremony, English said, "They were really encouraged by it. They don't want to overdo it for the children."

The royal expert went on to reveal that the Waleses kids are expected to have a much bigger role in future Royal events.

"They want them to have an enjoyable childhood, but also slowly introduce them to the fact that they occupy a very unique position, and they can make it work for them,” English said.

"Many people don't understand that William and Kate take great effort to ring-fence their children,” she added. “It is a balance that they demonstrated last week that they can achieve."



