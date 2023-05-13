 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton kids may play a bigger role in Royal events in future

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids were “exhausted” after King Charles’ coronation; however, it would not stop the couple to include them in future Royal engagements.

According to Daily Mail, the Prince and Princess of Wales “really trusted” their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to behave at the historic ceremony.

The outlet’s Royal Editor Rebecca English spent the day with the couple at the Big Help Out where the Duke of Cambridge said that he was worried the kids would have trouble getting them up for school the next day after the event.

Revealing William and Kate’s views on the coronation weekend and how their kids coped with the whole coronation ceremony, English said, "They were really encouraged by it. They don't want to overdo it for the children."

The royal expert went on to reveal that the Waleses kids are expected to have a much bigger role in future Royal events.

"They want them to have an enjoyable childhood, but also slowly introduce them to the fact that they occupy a very unique position, and they can make it work for them,” English said.

"Many people don't understand that William and Kate take great effort to ring-fence their children,” she added. “It is a balance that they demonstrated last week that they can achieve."


More From Royals:

King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’ video

King Charles using ‘very clever’ strategy for ‘modern monarchy’

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo

King Charles, heirs Prince William and George release official portrait: Photo
King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy video

King Charles calls for 'thousands' of Royal jobs for family with slimmed-down monarchy
Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Prince William lost ability to 'walk' ahead of King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court

Meghan Markle ally Omid Scobie to testify for Prince Harry in UK court
New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status video

New motion filed in US court on Prince Harry's immigration status
Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation video

Meghan Markle 'California cool' eliminated 'X Factor' at Coronation
King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable' video

King Charles lacked Queen Elizabeth II 'confidence' at Coronation: 'Uncomfortable'
Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry's statement likely to anger Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

Piers Morgan ‘at the heart’ of Prince Harry’s legal scandal in UK

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

King Charles, Queen Camilla offer £35,000 per annum to Digital Content Creator

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’ video

Prince Harry a ‘hero’ for leaving ‘rigid, stifling responsibilities’