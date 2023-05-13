 
Shaheen tougher bowler than Starc or Boult, says Fakhar Zaman

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Pakistan team players Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi. — AFP/File
Pakistan cricket team's opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is all praise for his teammate ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Speaking during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Zaman said Shaheen is a really good bowler, and playing against him is difficult.

"Shaheen has proved himself as a tougher bowler," said the left-handed batter. "It is tougher to bat against Shaheen than Mitchell Starc or Trent Boult," he added.

Shaheen has represented Pakistan in 25 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 52 T20Is since his debut in 2018. After Mohammad Amir, Shaheen became the backbone of Pakistan's pace attack.

During the last year, Shaheen suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of cricket action for more than two months. He returned to play in the World Cup in Australia last year but got injured in the tournament's final.

After the mega event, he was once again off the field for a couple of months.

Zaman, who has represented Pakistan in 70 one-day internationals, also talked about the change in his technique.

"After 2016, my batting technique has changed a bit. I tried to work on my flaws and bring improvement to my game. I worked more on my power-hitting," he asserted.

Zaman has recently become the third Pakistani batter to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs. Before him, Saeed Anwar, Zaheer Abbas, and Babar Azam (twice) achieved this feat. 

