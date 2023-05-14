Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy is now one year old!



The Umbrella hitmaker, 35, and rapper, 34, celebrated their son RZA Athelston on his birthday with a carousel of adorable family photos and videos on Instagram.

In the first photo, the baby boy is seen crawling towards the camera as Rihanna kisses Rocky on the cheek. The next photo features a shot of the trio posing in coordinating outfits, which was then followed up by a mirror selfie of the happy family. He also shared a picture from a family picnic.

Then Rocky went on to share some father-son moments and a video of him bonding with his little man. In the clip he is seen holding his son and dances around with him and indulging his toddler. Moreover, Rocky included a shot of him shaving while he held RZA in his arms.

His final slide of the post showed a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children.”

Sharing the same sentiment in the caption, he wrote, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN [praying hands emoji] HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA [heart emoji]”

Earlier this week, many news outlets confirmed the name of the baby boy after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate. The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced ‘Rizza’), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.



The name reveal came a year after Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son. The couple is now expecting their second child, just a few months after the Love on the Brain singer had given birth.