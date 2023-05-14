 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share sweet tribute to son RZA on first birthday

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy is now one year old!

The Umbrella hitmaker, 35, and rapper, 34, celebrated their son RZA Athelston on his birthday with a carousel of adorable family photos and videos on Instagram.

In the first photo, the baby boy is seen crawling towards the camera as Rihanna kisses Rocky on the cheek. The next photo features a shot of the trio posing in coordinating outfits, which was then followed up by a mirror selfie of the happy family. He also shared a picture from a family picnic.

Then Rocky went on to share some father-son moments and a video of him bonding with his little man. In the clip he is seen holding his son and dances around with him and indulging his toddler. Moreover, Rocky included a shot of him shaving while he held RZA in his arms.

His final slide of the post showed a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children.”

Sharing the same sentiment in the caption, he wrote, “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN [praying hands emoji] HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA [heart emoji]”

Earlier this week, many news outlets confirmed the name of the baby boy after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate. The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced ‘Rizza’), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The name reveal came a year after Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son. The couple is now expecting their second child, just a few months after the Love on the Brain singer had given birth.

More From Entertainment:

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The 1975 and more to headline Austin City Limits Festival
Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance

Shakira’s friend dispels rumours singer is interested in Tom Cruise romance
Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement

Natalie Portman reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ end of Time’s Up movement
James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports

James Gunn reacts to 'Superman: Legacy' casting reports
Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire

Leonardo DiCaprio 'scene' inspired Michael J. Fox to retire
Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash

Mena Massoud DELETES Twitter after 'Little Mermaid' backlash
Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors forms 'relationship' with Meagan Good
Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

Ricky Gervais shares 'nauseating' experience

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off

'Eurovision' fans slam Graham Norton as final kicks off
'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'

'Fast X' early reactions call it 'peak summer blockbuster'
What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?

What's Jamie Foxx's medical condition?
Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike

Man arrested in connection with the death of Kim Kardashian look-alike