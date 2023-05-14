 
menu menu menu
sports
Sunday May 14, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Najam Sethi gives advice to BCCI secretary Jay Shah

By
SDSports Desk

Sunday May 14, 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi (left) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah. — PCB/AFP/File
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi (left) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah. — PCB/AFP/File 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said if Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah wants to become the head of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in future, he should resolve the Asia Cup issue amicably. 

Shah, who is also the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has refused to send his team to Pakistan for this year's Asia Cup and said that the event should be organised at a neutral venue. 

"I think Jay [Shah] is a young man, he aspires to be the head of the ICC," Sethi told Associated Press (AP). "My advice to my young friend would be if you want to be a leader, you have to keep the herd together, keep the flock together.

"Don't let it be said that when you were in the chair in the ACC, the ACC broke up."

Sethi also said the PCB has always helped other Asian countries during difficult times. "When the Australians pulled out of their matches with Afghanistan we said we will step in and bail you out so that you get some money out of these matches."

He added, "We've been very forthcoming in supporting members who will end up in some sort of trouble ... now we don't have any issues and the others don't have any issues with us. It's just India."

He also spoke about the hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which would allow India to play their matches at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament takes place in Pakistan.

"Until India is ready to play Pakistan bilaterally and in Pakistan, let's have a hybrid solution," he said.

"I have not been threatening anybody, give me a break," Sethi said. "I am trying to be positive and find a way out of this problem. I could have easily said that if India is not going to come and play in Pakistan, we will not play in India, but I tried to find a hybrid model."

However, the Indian cricket board is unlikely to accept the hybrid model proposed by the PCB.

Despite being considered one of the sport's greatest rivalries, India and Pakistan have not met on home soil in any version of the game since 2012, and only play each other in multinational tournaments on neutral grounds.

More From Sports:

Sadpara makes history by climbing Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen

Sadpara makes history by climbing Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen
PCB unveils schedule for Australia's Test tour

PCB unveils schedule for Australia's Test tour
Pakistan won't allow team to tour India amid Asia Cup deadlock: Najam Sethi

Pakistan won't allow team to tour India amid Asia Cup deadlock: Najam Sethi
Aqib Javed bets on Babar Azam as only option for ODI captaincy

Aqib Javed bets on Babar Azam as only option for ODI captaincy
Virat Kohli pays tribute to three special women on Mother’s Day

Virat Kohli pays tribute to three special women on Mother’s Day
Naila Kiani crowned second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest

Naila Kiani crowned second Pakistani woman to scale Mount Everest
PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023: sources

PCB to retain Babar Azam as captain till World Cup 2023: sources

Real Madrid edge past Getafe in La Liga ahead of Champions League clash

Real Madrid edge past Getafe in La Liga ahead of Champions League clash
Shaheen tougher bowler than Starc or Boult, says Fakhar Zaman

Shaheen tougher bowler than Starc or Boult, says Fakhar Zaman
Recurring power outages plague National Games

Recurring power outages plague National Games
PCB appoints Grant Bradburn new head coach of men’s team

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn new head coach of men’s team
Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan on winning 'fight'

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan on winning 'fight'