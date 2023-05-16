 
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Prince William, Prince Harry feud: Expert believes brothers will reconcile in 10 years

Prince William and Prince Harry will find a way to end their ongoing rift as at the end of the day “family is family,” a royal expert shared.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, Daisy Cousens claimed that the estranged brothers will forgive each other maybe after “another 5 or 10 years.”

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have reportedly not talked to each other since Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare.

In his autobiography, the father-of-two made scathing allegations against his elder brother, claiming that he physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle.

William and Harry were also seated away from each other at the coronation ceremony of their father King Charles as the Duke was made to sit in the third row while the father-of-three was in the front.

It was reported that Prince Harry left UK right after the crowning ceremony without talking to his father or brother to get back home in California for his son Prince Archie’s birthday.

However, speaking of the ongoing feud between Prince Harry and Prince William, Daisy said, “I reckon that time is the great healer of all wounds.”

“Obviously, Prince William is very, very hurt and rightfully so – Harry is being extremely spiteful,” she added.

“I reckon, give it time, maybe give it another five years, another 10 years – I do think that those bonds between them are extremely strong.

“I think there has to be a way back because, at the end of the day, family is family.”

