WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

An angler's fishing in Hawaii turned into a horrific incident when a massive tiger shark attacked him and took a bite out of his kayak.



According to NY Post, the wild encounter took place Friday afternoon less than a mile off the coast of O’ahu.

The angler named Scott Haraguchi was catching fish when he heard a "whooshing sound" which he described as a boat without a motor.

The video was captured by Haraguchi's GoPro camera when the tiger shark crashed into his kayak and chewed its side.

"A tiger shark rammed me!" screamed Haraguchi when the shark knocks the kayak off balance.



The angler said that he escaped the shark and resumed to fish, only to realise later how close he came to being attacked by the predator.

At first, he thought that it was a turtle when he saw a "wide brown thing" in the water. He said that the shark might have mistaken his kayak for a seal.

“[It] happened so fast. [I] didn’t realise I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it,” he recalled.

“If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexibility (sic).”



“I’m thinking that the shark disabled and wounded the seal…and was waiting for it to die, came back and thought I was the seal, and attacked me instead,” he said.

The video shared by the angler has garnered over 88,000 views. The man was saved from this horrific encounter and walked away unharmed.

“I realise that life is short, time is short on earth,” he remarked. “Make the most of it, be nice to people.”