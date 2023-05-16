 
menu menu menu
amazing
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Man escapes tiger shark's attack as it takes bite out of his kayak

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

An angler's fishing in Hawaii turned into a horrific incident when a massive tiger shark attacked him and took a bite out of his kayak.

According to NY Post, the wild encounter took place Friday afternoon less than a mile off the coast of O’ahu.

The angler named Scott Haraguchi was catching fish when he heard a "whooshing sound" which he described as a boat without a motor. 

The video was captured by Haraguchi's GoPro camera when the tiger shark crashed into his kayak and chewed its side. 

"A tiger shark rammed me!" screamed Haraguchi when the shark knocks the kayak off balance. 

The angler said that he escaped the shark and resumed to fish, only to realise later how close he came to being attacked by the predator. 

At first, he thought that it was a turtle when he saw a "wide brown thing" in the water. He said that the shark might have mistaken his kayak for a seal.  

“[It] happened so fast. [I] didn’t realise I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark’s head off with it,” he recalled. 

“If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don’t think I’d have that flexibility (sic).”

“I’m thinking that the shark disabled and wounded the seal…and was waiting for it to die, came back and thought I was the seal, and attacked me instead,” he said.

The video shared by the angler has garnered over 88,000 views. The man was saved from this horrific encounter and walked away unharmed. 

“I realise that life is short, time is short on earth,” he remarked. “Make the most of it, be nice to people.” 

More From Amazing:

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK video

WATCH: Rare sea slug found in Falmouth beach UK
WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom

WATCH: Air hostess makes special announcement for her co-worker's mom
WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'

WATCH: Street fight gets interesting as man uses 'python as weapon'
Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years

Heartfelt 1919 soldier's letter for his mom reaches home in time for Mother's Day after 100 years
Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400

Woman paralysed from chest down rides superbike to raise £4,400
Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills

Man charges girlfriend ‘service fee’ on bills
Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered

Ginormous sea monster’s fossilised remains accidentally discovered
WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

WATCH: Dollars, pounds showered on wedding guests

Did Poland just witness a UFO?

Did Poland just witness a UFO?
Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'

Couple earns online ire for 'worst baby name ever'
WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida

WATCH: Five-foot-long alligator roaming in stormwater pipe in Florida
Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house

Meteorite breaks through roof of a New Jersey house