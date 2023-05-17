 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' performance mistake

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

50 Cent admits 2022 Super Bowl performance mistake
50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' performance mistake

50 Cent has reflected on his hanging upside-down decision in the previous year's Super Bowl performance, calling it "a mistake."

Speaking to USA Today, the Candy Shop rapper said, "I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down."

Previously, the 47-year-old had become a meme when he started his hit track In Da Club performance by hanging from the ceiling.

Being a good sport, the Power star also shared a news report based on the fat-shaming tweets about his performance.

"I call this teasing me, They're just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that's why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL."

In other news, the rapper threatened to expose the TV industry on Instagram but soon deleted the post.

The US rapper shared on social media that he would uncover the TV industry reality if he could.

In the now-deleted post, he allegedly captioned a picture of FOX 5 News correspondent Lisa Evers saying, “This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if I would speak to her about my experience in television production.”

He concluded the anecdote, “I said, ‘Like [about] real behind-the-scenes’…if she does this, the TV is going to go black.”

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day

Chris Pratt brands 'toxic' for ex-wife snub on Mother's Day
Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?

Prince William teases Harry with his homage to King Charles?
Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot

Megan Fox puts her killer curves on display in latest photoshoot
Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash

Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash
Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film

Cannes juror Brie Larson dodges question on Johnny Depp’s controversial film
Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism

Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism
These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols

These K-pop agencies disagree with new bill to protect underage idols
K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday

K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday
‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor

‘Cleopatra’ star Craig Russell says he could’ve died before surgery for brain tumor
Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign video

Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign

Britney Spears’ sons to move away from her and live in Hawaii

Britney Spears’ sons to move away from her and live in Hawaii
Sylvester Stallone praises Kardashians as he starts reality TV show

Sylvester Stallone praises Kardashians as he starts reality TV show