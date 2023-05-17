50 Cent admits 2022 'Super Bowl' performance mistake

50 Cent has reflected on his hanging upside-down decision in the previous year's Super Bowl performance, calling it "a mistake."

Speaking to USA Today, the Candy Shop rapper said, "I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down."

Previously, the 47-year-old had become a meme when he started his hit track In Da Club performance by hanging from the ceiling.

Being a good sport, the Power star also shared a news report based on the fat-shaming tweets about his performance.

"I call this teasing me, They're just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that's why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL."

In other news, the rapper threatened to expose the TV industry on Instagram but soon deleted the post.

The US rapper shared on social media that he would uncover the TV industry reality if he could.

In the now-deleted post, he allegedly captioned a picture of FOX 5 News correspondent Lisa Evers saying, “This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if I would speak to her about my experience in television production.”

He concluded the anecdote, “I said, ‘Like [about] real behind-the-scenes’…if she does this, the TV is going to go black.”