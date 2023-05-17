 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing

Wednesday May 17, 2023

One child and 20 villagers in Malawi are missing after a hippo capsized a boat.—Malawi Broadcasting Corporation/Facebook
Tragedy has struck the Shire River in Malawi, as confirmed by authorities, with a devastating outcome. In a heartbreaking turn of events, a boat was struck by a hippopotamus, resulting in the tragic death of a baby, while 23 people remain missing. The incident occurred on Monday morning as the canoe, carrying 37 individuals, was navigating the waterway in the southern district of Nsanje.

According to Agnes Zalakoma, the spokesperson for the Nsanje police, local residents displayed remarkable bravery by managing to rescue 13 people from the water. However, the whereabouts of 23 individuals still remain unknown as of Tuesday. Zalakoma also sadly announced that the body of a one-year-old child, who had drowned, was recovered by the rescuers.

A search mission, currently underway, is dedicated to locating the missing individuals, as authorities tirelessly work to bring them back to safety. The incident occurred when the canoe, after being struck by the hippopotamus, began to list and ultimately capsized, leading to this devastating outcome.

The Shire River, Malawi's largest river, has been the site of various boat accidents, a consequence of the lack of regular water transport options. This compels many individuals to cross lakes and rivers in boats that are sometimes precarious, all in the absence of proper regulations. Unfortunately, this situation increases the risk associated with such journeys.

Tragically, last month, Malawi witnessed another boat disaster in the central district of Mchinji, where an overcrowded boat sank, claiming the lives of at least five people. These distressing incidents serve as stark reminders of the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and comprehensive regulations to prevent further loss of life and protect the well-being of those reliant on water transport.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the affected families who have lost their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with the communities impacted by these heartbreaking tragedies. It is our fervent hope that the ongoing search mission brings a glimmer of hope by safely locating the missing individuals and offering solace to their families.

