 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China tensions

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China Tensions. AFP/File
Elon Musk raises concerns over escalating US-China Tensions. AFP/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concern about the tension between the US and China, particularly regarding Taiwan. 

Musk said that the official policy of China is to integrate Taiwan, and he believes that China's intentions should be taken seriously. 

He also highlighted the interconnectedness of the Chinese and global economies, emphasizing the potential impact on companies like Tesla and Apple if the situation escalates.

During an interview following Tesla's annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about the escalating tensions between the United States and China. 

With the US pledging to defend Taiwan if attacked and China maintaining its belief that Taiwan is part of its territory, Musk acknowledged that the situation should be worrisome for everyone. 

When asked about China's potential move to control Taiwan, Musk highlighted China's official policy of integration and emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating that the Chinese and global economies are interconnected like conjoined twins, making separation difficult and impacting various companies, including Tesla and Apple.

Musk, who was born in South Africa and became a US citizen in 2002, stressed the significance of China's policy towards Taiwan. When asked about the implications for Tesla and other companies if China were to take control of Taiwan, Musk underscored the deep interdependency between the Chinese and global economies. He cited examples such as iPhones, pointing out the far-reaching consequences of such a development.

In a bid to reduce reliance on China, Apple had previously announced its decision to start assembling the iPhone 14 in India. Similarly, Tesla manufactures vehicles in Shanghai while maintaining factories in California, Texas, and Germany. 

Musk acknowledged that there are certain limitations on Tesla's expansion in China but clarified that it is not due to a lack of demand. He further highlighted Tesla's dependence on Taiwan Semiconductor for processors, a reliance shared by Apple.

More From World:

UK lawmakers urge regulation of crypto investments as gambling

UK lawmakers urge regulation of crypto investments as gambling
How can plastic waste be reduced by 80% by 2040?

How can plastic waste be reduced by 80% by 2040?

Biden's trip to Australia deferred as debt ceiling deadline looms

Biden's trip to Australia deferred as debt ceiling deadline looms
Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing

Fatal hippo collision with boat leaves baby dead, 23 people missing
Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit

Sikh group asks Kashmiris to scuttle Srinagar G20 summit
Asif Hafeez extradited to US after fighting for six years

Asif Hafeez extradited to US after fighting for six years
People in misery as Mocha cyclone causes devastation in Myanmar

People in misery as Mocha cyclone causes devastation in Myanmar
US blasts India over ‘targeted’ attacks against Muslims

US blasts India over ‘targeted’ attacks against Muslims
Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by Virgin Islands

Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by Virgin Islands
WATCH: NYC Hospital worker allegedly taking bike from young black man video

WATCH: NYC Hospital worker allegedly taking bike from young black man
New Zealand hostel fire: Six confirmed dead, many still missing

New Zealand hostel fire: Six confirmed dead, many still missing
Macron announces France's offer to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Macron announces France's offer to train Ukrainian fighter pilots