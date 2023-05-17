 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shehroze Kashif successfully summits Nepal's Dhaulagiri-I

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Shehroze Kashif. — Twitter/@Shehrozekashif2
Shehroze Kashif. — Twitter/@Shehrozekashif2

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif moved closer to his goal of becoming the youngest to climb all 14 eight-thousanders in the world after he successfully summited 8,167m high Dhaulagiri-I in Nepal – the seventh-highest mountain in the world.

Kashif started his final summit push last night and reached the top of Dhaulagiri-I early Wednesday morning to take his tally of eight-thousanders to 12.

The 21-year-old has now become the youngest to climb 12 peaks of over 8,000m in the world. There are a total of 14 such peaks and Shehroze is to climb two more peaks, Cho-Oyu (Nepal–China) and Shishapangma (China), to achieve his target.

If Kashif achieves the feat then he will surpass the record of Nepal’s Mingma David Sherpa who currently holds the title of the youngest person to climb all 14 peaks of over 8,000m. The Nepalese climber achieved the feat at the age of 30 years.

With the Dhaulagiri-I summit, Kashif has become the youngest Pakistani to scale the mountain. Before him, a renowned climber from Hunza Valley, Sirbaz Ali Khan was the only one from the country to stand atop the 8,167m mountain.

Moreover, Kashif has also become the second youngest in the world to climb Dhaulagiri-I after Britain’s Adriana Brownlee. Brownlee was 20 years and 10 months when she scaled the seventh-highest peak in 2021.

Known as “Broad Boy” for his feat of climbing 8051m high Broad Peak at the age of 17, Kashif holds the record of being the youngest climber to summit several peaks of over 8,000m including K2 and Kangchenjunga.

After summiting Broad Peak in July 2019, the young climber scaled Mount Everest at the age of 19 in 2021. In the same year, he went to the top of K2 and Manaslu. In 2022, Kashif successfully climbed Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum-I and Gasherbrum-II.

Earlier this year, the young mountaineer went to the top of Annapurna.

The climber had summited the Annapurna in April of this year along with Pakistani climber Niala Kiani.

However, both Pakistani climbers were rescued from the peak which stands at 8,091 metres, after their descent was disrupted due to bad weather.

More From Sports:

'Z' category: Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to receive VVIP security

'Z' category: Ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly to receive VVIP security
Djokovic sets up rematch with Rune in Italian Open quarter-finals

Djokovic sets up rematch with Rune in Italian Open quarter-finals
Lautaro Martinez sends Inter Milan into Champions League final

Lautaro Martinez sends Inter Milan into Champions League final
PCB unhappy with new ICC revenue model

PCB unhappy with new ICC revenue model
Blow to India: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh back Pakistan’s hybrid proposal on Asia Cup 2023

Blow to India: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh back Pakistan’s hybrid proposal on Asia Cup 2023
Zaman Khan makes his way to English county cricket

Zaman Khan makes his way to English county cricket
Pakistan's female mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Mount Lhotse in Nepal

Pakistan's female mountaineer Naila Kiani summits Mount Lhotse in Nepal
Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool defeat Leicester in crucial clash

Curtis Jones shines as Liverpool defeat Leicester in crucial clash
Barcelona players ride in open-top buses for joyous celebrations

Barcelona players ride in open-top buses for joyous celebrations
Pakistani footballer Saadullah Khan makes history

Pakistani footballer Saadullah Khan makes history
Mickey Arthur ‘firmly believes’ Pakistan can win World Cup

Mickey Arthur ‘firmly believes’ Pakistan can win World Cup
WWE: Randy Orton's career might be 'in danger'

WWE: Randy Orton's career might be 'in danger'