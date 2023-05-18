Google's warning: Dormant Gmail accounts to be deleted

Google has issued a warning that dormant Gmail accounts will be deleted. AFP/File

Google is issuing a warning to Gmail users who haven't accessed their accounts in a while, urging them to recover their login details.

The tech giant has announced its intention to delete personal accounts that have remained unused for two years or longer, and this has raised concerns about the potential impact on emails, photos, and documents stored within these accounts.

For individuals who have neglected their Gmail accounts, there is a possibility that Google might delete the accounts and their associated contents. The policy extends to all content within Google Workspace, as well as YouTube and Google Photos, encompassing services like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar.

However, it's important to note that this account deletion policy specifically applies to personal Google Accounts and won't affect accounts associated with organisations such as schools or businesses, as stated by Ruth Kricheli, Google's vice president of product management, in a recent blog post.

The deletion process is expected to commence in December, with Google emphasising that it will proceed gradually and with ample notice. Accounts that were created but never used again will be the first to be targeted in a phased approach. To ensure users are aware of the impending deletion, Google plans to send multiple notifications over the months leading up to the account removal. These notifications will be sent to both the account email address and the recovery email, if one has been provided.

The driving force behind Google's account deletion policy is security. The company asserts that abandoned accounts are significantly more susceptible to compromise compared to active accounts, with a minimal likelihood of having two-step verification enabled.

These dormant accounts often rely on outdated or reused passwords that may have been compromised in the past, lack two-factor authentication, and receive fewer security checks from the account owners. Once a dormant account falls into the wrong hands, it can be exploited for various purposes, ranging from identity theft to the dissemination of unwanted and potentially malicious content, such as spam.

To prevent the deletion of their accounts, users are advised to sign in to their Google Account at least once every two years. Google considers this to be the simplest and most effective method of maintaining account activity and safeguarding photos and content from deletion.

But what exactly qualifies as "account activity"? According to Google, actions such as reading or sending an email, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading an app from the Google Play Store, conducting searches on Google, or utilising the "Sign in with Google" feature for third-party apps or services can be considered as account activity.

For individuals concerned about the potential loss of their emails, photos, and other important records, Google recommends taking proactive measures. This includes ensuring that a recovery email is provided during the account sign-up process and verifying that the recovery email in the account settings is up-to-date. By doing so, users can establish a reliable backup plan and mitigate the risk of losing their valuable data.

With adequate account activity and the implementation of additional security measures, users can ensure the longevity and protection of their emails, photos, and important documents.