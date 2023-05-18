At least one killed, three injured in Peshawar blast

People gather at the site of the incident in Peshawar on May 18, 2023. — GeoNews

PESHAWAR: A blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital of Peshawar has killed at least one person and injured three others, local police said Wednesday.



"The blast took place after a bomb planted in motorcycle exploded. We are gathering information on the nature of the blast. Initial reports suggest that the blast took place when the motorcycle was being repaired," the police said.

The incident took place near a hotel on the Ring Road in the provincial capital.

The owner of the motorcycle in among the injured while one of the injured is in critical condition, the police added.

Bomb disposal unit said in a statement that a 200-gram magnet improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion.



The police said IED device is often used in incidents involving family feuds.

More to follow..